‘Key tool’ ready to fight climate change

The Valencia government’s climate change law has been published in regional official bulletin (DOGV), cementing the legislation in the statute books.

The 78-page document is designed to be the ‘key tool to face up to the current and future challenges of the climate emergency’.

It notes that climate change ‘presents the greatest challenge facing the world’ and states ‘there is absolutely no doubt that emissions of greenhouse gases are the principal cause of global warming’

