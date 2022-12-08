UK Border Force to strike over Christmas

Border Force officers in England, Scotland and Wales are to take strike action for eight days over Christmas, the PCS union has announced.

PCS members on passport control will take action at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports on December 23, 24, 25, 26 28, 29 and 30 and 31.

The measure is likely to affect Britons living in Spain travelling to the UK for Christmas on those dates, with the UK Home Office saying passengers should be prepared for potential disruption.

