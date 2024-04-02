They did it for the ducks

An estate at the western edge of El Hondo natural park in Crevillente has been acquired for the project to restore the population of the marbled teal, one of the most endangered ducks in Europe.

Ecologists say the purchase ‘is a massive step for the protection of threatened species of ducks, especially the marbled teal’.

Finca La Raja has a surface area of 90 hectares and was bought by the Segura river and water authority (CHS) for over €865,000, financed by the EU marbled teal LIFE project.

