Strikes threaten airport chaos over Easter

SPANISH airports approach yet another Easter season under the threat of disruptions due to strikes scheduled from April 15 to 24.

The strike that would cause the worse disruption is the one scheduled for April 20 (Easter Saturday) by UGT and USO unions for aircraft and passenger handling staff. This sector, vital for the smooth-running of any airport, currently employs around 60,000 people in all Spanish airports – and all have been called upon to support the industrial action.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper