Spain set to ditch golden visa scheme

PM Pedro Sánchez has announced the end of the so-called golden visa.

The scheme which allowed people from countries outside the European Union to gain residency in Spain by buying a property valued at more than €500,000 was introduced by the Partido Popular (PP) government of Mariano Rajoy in 2013.

The move will be seen as a major blow by Britons who were banking on using the concession to retire to Spain, with the UK no longer enjoying the benefits of being in the European Union.

