All change – rail upheaval set to hit line 9

The light railway network which connects Alicante city with Denia will be partially closed on Tuesday (April 9) until December.

A bus service will transport passengers on sections of TRAM line 9 while works are being carried out by regional train operator, FGV.

A spokesman for the regional department for public works explained that the rail infrastructure around the Mascarat tunnel between Altea and Calpe was damaged by the wildfire that hit the area in January.

