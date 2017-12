OVER 700 school children and one helicopter have completed a project to encourage the repopulation of trees in an area devastated by a huge countryside fire three years ago.

Last week, 27,000 balls of seeds were dropped onto the Barranco Pérez park north of Cómpeta which was razed by flames in June 2014. Over 200 hectares of forest, equivalent to the area of 280 football pitches, was affected in the ecologically important Tejeda-Almijara Sierras Natural Park.