Costa advert to ring in new year

The €200,000 publicity splurge will be seen by most of Spain when it airs just before midnight chimes

MUCH of Spain will ring in the New Year watching images of the Costa del Sol, after the provincial tourism board contracted a more than €200,000 advert to be aired on two major television stations as the final advertising spot before cutting to the famous midnight tolling of the bells in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol.

The 20-second advert, featuring “high-impact” images of the Costa’s wide variety of offerings – including sunny beaches, active and inland tourism, culture, cuisine and more – is aimed at the domestic market in an effort to reinforce the bourgeoning recuperation in the number of Spanish visitors to the destination.