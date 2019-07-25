Safety fears for beauty spot

PLANS to upgrade a snaking mountain road to improve access for visitors to a beautiful Costa Blanca cove have been described as ‘madness’ by residents.

The pebble beach at Granadella and surrounding cove on the Jávea coast are a summer magnet – the town hall has just introduced its third year of restricting the numbers of cars allowed to the beauty spot.

