The members of Spain’s World Cup winning side were received by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez today (Tuesday) at the Moncloa Palace.

The PM announced that they will all be handed the royal order sports merit (Real Orden del Mérito Deportivo) gold medal, which will be approved by the Cabinet.

Sr Sánchez offered ‘heart-felt thanks in the name of all Spanish people for what you have done’.

