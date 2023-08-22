Island forest devastated by wildfire

A total of 7.3% of the land mass of Tenerife has been burned by a devastating wildfire which has raged on the island since August 15.

The Canaries regional government reported last night that 15,000 hectares of land has been affected.

The perimeter of the fire stretches for 89 km.

A regional government spokesman said they hope to ‘contain the fire within the perimeter’ today (Tuesday) but ‘this will not be easy due to the dimensions’ of the blaze.

A total of 12,279 people have been evacuated from their homes during the emergency.

Full report and updates in Friday’s Costa Blanca News