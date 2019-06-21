Boris on the path to victory in leadership battle

At the time of going to press Michael Gove emerged as Boris Johnson’s main rival for the Tory leadership after the latest round of voting by MPs.

The Environment Secretary overtook Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to finish second in the fourth round of voting, as Boris Johnson extended his lead in the race to become the next prime minister.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid was eliminated from the race.

Mr Johnson secured 157 votes from the 313 Tory MPs and appeared certain of victory in the final ballot, unless he lost support.

