Alicante provincial government has launched the summer season forest firefighting campaign which runs until September 15.

It includes the setting up of temporary fire stations in risk areas, ‘itinerant brigades’ and an additional helicopter for patrols.

For the first time they will also be using drones to watch over forested areas in order to improve their early warning system – and the itinerant teams will also patrol at night.

