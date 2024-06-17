Greenway for old coast railway route

A new ‘vía verde’ (greenway) for pedestrians and cyclists has been opened along the old train route by the coast through the old quarry in Alicante city.

The train track, which used to run parallel to Avenida de Villajoyosa, has been disused since the tunnel through the Sierra Gossa was opened in 2018.

The project not only ‘completes the attraction of Alicante’ but also ‘restores its railway and environmental heritage’, according to regional environment councillor Salomé Pradas.

