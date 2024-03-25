It’s time to protect the plover

The annual campaign to protect potential nesting sites of the endangered Kentish plover has started at La Mata in Torrevieja.

A section of the beach which fronts the area of dunes has been roped off in the hope that the bird will once again build its nests on the sands.

Councillor for beaches and the environment, Antonio Vidal said it is ‘one of the most threatened species of birds in the country’ and that ‘nesting populations are decreasing each year’.

