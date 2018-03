The former Catalan president has 'provisionally' renounced becoming the next head of the regional government

CATALUÑA’S former president has finally acknowledged he will not be the region’s future president, at least for the time being.

Carles Puigdemont last Thursday announced that he had “provisionally” renounced the right to be inaugurated as the Catalan leader, but added that he would not give up the fight for independence.

Elected regional government deputy and the head of the influential ANC pressure group, Jordi Sánchez, despite being in prison was named by Puigdemont last week as his successor.