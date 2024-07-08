Fines for buying from street hawkers

People who purchase items from illegal street salesmen will be fined €200 in Torrevieja.

The local police force reported that signs have been put up in street hawking ‘hotspots’ along the seafront to inform residents and tourists that they face the sanction if they are caught buying what are often counterfeit wares.

A local police spokesman said they have started a campaign to ‘put an end to illegal sales on the promenades and the beaches’.

They will be ‘letting people know’ that they can be fined for their actions under a local bylaw.

The signs can be found at Juan Aparicio promenade, the ‘natural swimming pools’ area, at Playa del Cura, Playa de los Locos and La Mata, they stated.