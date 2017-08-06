Police bust violent gang that targeted tourists in Marbella

In some cases victims were choked unconscious so the thieves could snatch luxury watches, jewellery and cash

One of the suspected gang members being led away under arrest by police

POLICE have arrested six people in the break-up of a violent gang that robbed tourists in Marbella, in some cases choking their victims unconscious before snatching luxury watches or other valuables.

Officers recovered 10 watches valued at a total of €400,000, said National Police officials last week.

They said the suspects, all Algerian men aged 26 to 33, targeted mainly wealthy-looking and often elderly or visibly inebriated foreign tourists in the Puerto Banús area.

