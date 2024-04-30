Pledge to improve ‘deficient’ breast cancer screening

The Valencia government has vowed to improve the breast cancer screening programme after claiming that its inspection services have ‘confirmed irregularities’ over the past two years.

Regional councillor Marciano Gómez told the parliamentary healthcare committee that three separate reports were commissioned and revealed ‘a very deficient situation’, which will require ‘a long route and a lot of work ahead to restore the programme to the desired levels of efficacy and efficiency’.

