‘Painting the Forth Bridge’ in La Mata

A company has been contracted to draw up a plan to revamp the beachside promenade in La Mata which periodically falls into disrepair due to erosion and the effects of storms.

The regular outlay of money for this purpose – which comes to hundreds of thousands of euros – had led the previous coalition council to state that the authorities could not continue to waste cash shoring up a structure which runs for several kilometres from the southern end of La Mata beach as far as the municipal boarder with Guardamar del Segura.

