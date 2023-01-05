Pelé – Simply the best!

0
27
Pelé på Malmö Stadion.Match mot Malmö FF 1960 19600508 - -, BRAZIL : (FILES) - Picture dated 08 May 1960 showing Brazilian soccer star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, during a match Brazil vs Sweden. The national olympic committees named Pele (soccer), Muhammad Ali (boxing), Carl Lewis (athletics), Michael Jordan (basketball) and Mark Spitz (swimming) the five sportsmen of the century it was reported in a Intertional Olympic Committee statement 17 December 1999. AFP PHOTO FILES/-/br/lc/ao / EPA COPYRIGHT PRESSENS BILD CODE: 455

Email
December 30,
Anna, Valencia

When you’re quite old and you evaluate something from the past, you have to be careful not to rate something from your youth better than something from today.

But sometimes, something is so clear, you can say it confidently without fear of contradiction
So, I will say loud and clear. Pelé, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was the finest footballer who ever set foot on a football pitch. Sadly, he has now left this world.

Without doubt, no footballer in the past ever approached his elegant and beautiful skills.

In my life I’ve been lucky to see the best in football that there is – Cruyff, Ronaldinho, Garrincha, Maradona, di Stefano, Puskas… they are all great.

And today’s heroes Ronaldo and Messi, I tip my hat to their exceptional skill.

But they all walk in the shadow of the best that there ever was.

Pelé really was in a league that no footballer has ever matched.

Pelé, even at 17 years old, showed the world what a beautiful game football can be. His skill was mesmeric, his smile contagious, his elegance impossible. He was so good that even the opposition applauded his skill.

He bows to no-one in the pleasure he gave with his silky skills.

The world is a lesser place without him. He was simply the best.

Brian

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

SHARE
Previous articleBeach bar bummer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.