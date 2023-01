Britons have been shunted into third place on Torrevieja’s foreigners’ population list – behind Ukrainians and Russians.

It is the first time that the British have relinquished top spot in the new year poll for more than two decades, with numbers slipping from 5,236 in January last year to 4,815 at the beginning of 2023, according to council figures.

