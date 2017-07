Alejandro Davidovich is first Spaniard in 50 years to win the boys' Junior Championship

IT WAS not only the new Wimbledon Ladies’ Champion Garbiñe Muguraza who flew the flag for Spain at the London tournament this year. An 18-year-old from La Cala del Moral was the first Spaniard in 50 years to win the boys’ Junior Championship at Wimbledon, and did it without dropping a set.

Just 24 hours after Muguraza lifted her trophy, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Argentina’s Axel Geller 7-6, 6-3 in 85 minutes.