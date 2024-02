Three days of mourning have been declared in Alfaz del Pi after a local woman, aged 44, was found dead on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the 52-year-old partner of the mother-of-two, who is suspected of stabbing her to death at the home they shared in Calle Figuera, according to state news agency EFE.

Mayor Vicente Arques said: “We are appalled by this brutal crime.

“We want to show our absolute rejection over this alleged macho killing of our neighbour.”

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News