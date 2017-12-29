Motorway tolls to rise in January

A NEW Year surprise has been delivered to drivers after the government last week announced a 1.91% increase in tolls on the motorway network.
Applicable to the whole of Spain, it is the first time in four years that prices have risen.
AP-7 from Fuengirola to Guadiaro to jump by €0.30 to €15.90
