Action plan brought in after vandals cause €11,000 worth of damage

A SPECIAL action plan to combat graffiti in Marbella has been unveiled by the town hall.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz met with the local police chief and councillors responsible for public works, and parks and gardens, and announced that coordinated action will begin ‘immediately’, to rid Marbella of graffiti that “causes damage to public areas and deteriorates the city’s image”.