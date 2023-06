Records for numbers of passengers at Alicante-Elche airport have continued to tumble for the fifth consecutive month, having had the best May in its history with 1.5 million travellers, up 18% on the same month last year.

According to state airports company Aena, the UK accounted for 537,255 of these passengers, followed by the Netherlands with 90,995, Germany 89,025, Belgium 80,967, Norway 73,383 and France 72,090.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News