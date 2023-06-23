Costa protest called

The political party for the independence of Orihuela costa (PIOC) is inviting residents of the area to join them for a protest march on July 16.

“We wish to speak as one voice, conveying to those (who are) 34 kilometres away that we have had enough; the image and reputation of our town are being eroded by Orihuela,” explained PIOC spokesman Peter Houghton.

“We will convene at the sundial in Playa Flamenca (esplanade) at 11.00 and then walk along the coastal path to regroup at Zenia Beach.”

