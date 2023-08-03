Road closures to ‘prevent gridlock’

Torrevieja town hall has announced a traffic shake-up in the town centre to ‘prevent gridlock’.

Councillor for the police, Federico Alarcón admitted that the loss of 400 parking places in port area due to the ongoing works was causing problems.

As a result, they launched an emergency plan on Wednesday (August 2) which sees Avenida Faleria – the entrance street to Paseo Vista Alegre and the port – closed every evening ‘from around 20.00, depending on traffic needs’, which will then be opened again at ‘around 01.00’.

