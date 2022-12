The census of the Iberian lynx for 2021 shows that the population has grown by a whopping 20% compared with the previous year, reaching a total of 1,365.

According to the WWF, this ‘brings hope for the recuperation of the species’.

They reminded that at the turn of the century in 2000 this unique species was facing extinction, with just 100 of the wild cats left in the Iberian Peninsula.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News