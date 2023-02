The ITV (MOT) motor vehicle inspection service in the Valencia region starts the first phase of reverting to public control this week, after being privatised for the last 25 years.

The contract with the concessionary companies, which are in conflict with the regional government, ends on Friday (February 24), while for the others it will be on March 3, following the extension granted to them for having to close during the state of emergency for Covid-19.

