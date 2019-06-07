Queen hails resilience of D-Day ‘wartime generation’

The Queen thanked veterans and hailed the resilience of ‘the wartime generation’ as world leaders honoured those who fought in the D-Day landings.

Hundreds of veterans joined leaders representing the Allied nations involved in Operation Overlord at the Portsmouth event marking 75 years since D-Day.

Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump were among those at the national commemorative ceremony.

Three hundred veterans were also present, while 60,000 members of the public were expected to attend the Portsmouth Naval Museum.

