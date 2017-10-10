Independence Day for Cataluña?

Catalán regional president Carles Puigdemont is expected to declare unilateral Catalan independence (in some form that has not yet been disclosed) when he addresses the regional parliament in Barcelona from 18.00 today (Tuesday).

Among the options are a 1) direct proclamation, which is expected to be answered by central government in Madrid applying article 155 of the Spanish Constitution thus suspending Catalán autonomous government and calling regional elections, 2) a ‘suspended’ declaration that would come into effect at a later date or 3) and most unlikely, a simple aknowledgement of the results of the illegal referendum held on October 1.

The radical anti-establishment CUP party that supports that pro-independence Junts Pel Si regional government will only accept the first option.

Meanwhile, pro-independence association ANC and Omnium have called for thousands to gathered outside the Catalan Parliament throughout today to ‘demand’ independence. Regional police (Mossos d’Esquadra) have cordoned off the streets directly accessing the regional parliament building.

Further updates this evening.

