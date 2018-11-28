Park project in court

THE SCHEME to construct a park on land at the entrance to La Siesta and El Chaparral urbanisations in Torrevieja is on hold while the courts investigate possible wrongdoing in the billing process for the initial works in 2015.

Mayor José Manuel Dolón said the previous Partido Popular (PP) council had asked local companies to provide services in a ‘completely chaotic manner’.

“They did not follow the legal requirements to order the materials for the park,” he said.

