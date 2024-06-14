Huge investment to transform social care

0
41

The government has approved a nationwide strategy to change the model of care for dependent people.

Minister for social rights, Pablo Bustinduy said: “The future is not in constructing more massive care homes, but in allocating the necessary resources so that people can live in their house, in their neighbourhood, in their town, with their loved ones for as long as they want.”

The objective is to move away from institutionalisation – and to foster care at home and in community environments for people who are elderly, disabled and dependent, homeless or child migrants.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.