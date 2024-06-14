Huge investment to transform social care

The government has approved a nationwide strategy to change the model of care for dependent people.

Minister for social rights, Pablo Bustinduy said: “The future is not in constructing more massive care homes, but in allocating the necessary resources so that people can live in their house, in their neighbourhood, in their town, with their loved ones for as long as they want.”

The objective is to move away from institutionalisation – and to foster care at home and in community environments for people who are elderly, disabled and dependent, homeless or child migrants.

