Work to extend Vega Baja hospital in Orihuela finally started on Monday with a budget of €70 million – five years after first being announced.

Regional health councillor Miguel Mínguez said it would considerably improve healthcare in the area and increase the capacity of the hospital by 42 beds to 372 for inpatients with two new annex buildings to free up space in the existing one.

