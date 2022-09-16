Put down your crown and sceptre

Your orb and mantle fine

You’ve earned your rest

You’ve stood the test

A Queen proud and divine

So many years of service

With elegant regard

No monarch has shown such reserve

Or worked so very hard

Dutiful in times of stress

A countenance so calm

An ethic to continue work

With every ounce of charm

Dealing with her grieving heart

With a Pagliacci smile

Not faltering to show her loss

Or weeping a short while

And now she joins her husband

In God’s palace in the skies

Her royal duties now passed on

With the closing of her eyes

God Bless you Queen Elizabeth

You’ve left shoes hard to fill

But you’ve also left a son and heir

To inherit your strong will.

Let’s hope he proves himself to all

And makes a worthy King

Adored just like his mother

And in touch with everything

Palaces and riches

Count for nothing in the end

But true leadership and honesty

Made our Queen a loyal friend.

By David Whitney, Torrevieja© 2022