A multi-storey carpark could be on the cards for Jávea port in response to ‘popular demand’.

Mayoress Rosa Cardona visited the heavily-frequented neighbourhood to size up the plot destined for the above-ground parking area, saying it would be a crucial facility for residents and visitors alike.

“It will relieve parking problems in summer, when Jávea’s population increases fourfold and, with it, the number of vehicles,” Sra Cardona explained.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News