Patients in Denia are set to get their promised new health centre now that the plans have been signed off, and extra services will be added to the existing GP surgery and La Pedrera long-term care hospital.

Once open, the new clinic will include 13 consultation and nursing rooms, a blood-test station, offices, meeting rooms and store rooms – all within a building of just over 1,500 square metres.

