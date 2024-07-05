Al-Azraq festival of gastronomy, culture and tourism takes place tomorrow (July 6) in the Marina Alta town of Alcalà de la Jovada.

At the Llavador (washhouse) at 19.00, the event gets underway with live music from the folk group La Rebolikà.

The gastronomic fair will be inaugurated at 20.00 in Plaza Al-Azraq, where people will be able to visit stalls offering wines, spirits and traditional craft products from the Valle de Alcalá area.

Following the inauguration, the ETC theatre company will give a performance entitled ‘give us the absurdity of every day, today’ featuring five humorous sketches looking at daily life.

Bringing the festival to a close at 22.30 in Plaza Al-Azraq is the band VerdCel, who will give a performance, containing dance and projections, presenting their latest work Petricor.

Bars and restaurants taking part in the event include Bar Vicent La Tona, Bar-Restaurant Pepa, Hotel La Font d’Alcalà, Restaurant L’Almassera.