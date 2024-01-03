The number of unemployed people in the Valencia region at the end of 2023 was the lowest since 2007 despite a slight increase in December, with more people in work than ever before, according to the regional government.

Last year there was a ‘significant improvement to the job market’, said regional employment secretary Antonio Galváñ, noting that the total number registered with the Valencian employment service (Labora) fell by 13,722 (4.06%) over the 12 months to a total of 324,521, based on the latest figures from the ministry for work.

