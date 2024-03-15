I visit my local park for seclusion

For respite from hectic lives, we lead

Leaving the drone of passing traffic

Many exceeding its route’s local speed.

As I pass by my park’s play park enclosure

I hear children laughing with glee

The old rocking horse was creaking

A giggling baby, held on mother’s knee.

All the swings were in shifting motion

The chains’ cacophony from various dangles

Each one at a different point of its glide

With children gripping at perilous angles.

The roundabout was steadily rotating

With fathers aiding its passage around

Its creaking of age now mingling

With children’s sweet laughter sound.

The play park this day was heaving

As boisterous youngsters enjoyed their day

Each one in their tiny fragment of heaven

With parents leisurely chatting away.

As I moved on past the play park enclosure

Its sounds of laughter wafting the air

The fading hubbub of happy voices

In their fun moments without a care.

As I strolled along past happy people

Lain there quietly or sitting in sun

Each one enjoying life’s nature

Prescribed freely for everyone.

Treading a mantle of newly mown grass

Its ambiance fills my senses with pleasure

In an oasis of calm from my external day

Its smell has no monetary measure.

I passed benches bathed in sunlight

For people to come rest awhile

Or stopping a mo, for newsy chats

With laughter or maybe a smile.

Small picnics I noticed before me

Wasps attracted, lulled in by the sun

The smell of food was enticing

A moments distraction for everyone.

I meandered its arboreous archway

Under its umbrella-ed Acacia trees

Glimpsing people relaxing in nature

Before the sunlight lazily flees.

Strolling on alongside the river

It’s ripples, sparkling sunlight contain

That flow of today’s passing water

Will never flow past me again.

Children will be slowly leaving

Mothers and fathers taking them home

Early to bed, maybe early to rise

Preparing for joys tomorrow, unknown.

My local park is my tranquil oasis

Cloistered safe inside City Prime

Hiding away my hectic distractions

Until I exit my oasis next time.

With regards from

Mick Scarles (SW19expat)