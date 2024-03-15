I visit my local park for seclusion
For respite from hectic lives, we lead
Leaving the drone of passing traffic
Many exceeding its route’s local speed.
As I pass by my park’s play park enclosure
I hear children laughing with glee
The old rocking horse was creaking
A giggling baby, held on mother’s knee.
All the swings were in shifting motion
The chains’ cacophony from various dangles
Each one at a different point of its glide
With children gripping at perilous angles.
The roundabout was steadily rotating
With fathers aiding its passage around
Its creaking of age now mingling
With children’s sweet laughter sound.
The play park this day was heaving
As boisterous youngsters enjoyed their day
Each one in their tiny fragment of heaven
With parents leisurely chatting away.
As I moved on past the play park enclosure
Its sounds of laughter wafting the air
The fading hubbub of happy voices
In their fun moments without a care.
As I strolled along past happy people
Lain there quietly or sitting in sun
Each one enjoying life’s nature
Prescribed freely for everyone.
Treading a mantle of newly mown grass
Its ambiance fills my senses with pleasure
In an oasis of calm from my external day
Its smell has no monetary measure.
I passed benches bathed in sunlight
For people to come rest awhile
Or stopping a mo, for newsy chats
With laughter or maybe a smile.
Small picnics I noticed before me
Wasps attracted, lulled in by the sun
The smell of food was enticing
A moments distraction for everyone.
I meandered its arboreous archway
Under its umbrella-ed Acacia trees
Glimpsing people relaxing in nature
Before the sunlight lazily flees.
Strolling on alongside the river
It’s ripples, sparkling sunlight contain
That flow of today’s passing water
Will never flow past me again.
Children will be slowly leaving
Mothers and fathers taking them home
Early to bed, maybe early to rise
Preparing for joys tomorrow, unknown.
My local park is my tranquil oasis
Cloistered safe inside City Prime
Hiding away my hectic distractions
Until I exit my oasis next time.
With regards from
Mick Scarles (SW19expat)