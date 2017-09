The blaze on Saturday was at a recycling plant in the zone

A MAJOR fire at a recycling plant in Málaga on Saturday afternoon caused traffic chaos near the airport after thick, black smoke forced the MA-23 access road to be closed.

The elevated 1.5 kilometres of roadway remained out of use until 3.30pm on Sunday while technical checks were made on the integrity of the support pillars following the blaze. The lower access road to the airport from the MA-21, remained open.