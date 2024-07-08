Pool poo palaver

Rojales town hall has reported that they have been forced to temporarily close the municipal swimming pool after excrement was found in the water.

A council spokesperson stated last night via social media that it would be shut for 48 hours as it is ‘necessary to carry out the corresponding treatments to ensure the water is clean and safe to use’.

Commenting on the town hall Facebook page, residents speculated that young people have been carrying out a social media ‘challenge’ in which they ‘have a poo’ in an outdoor swimming pool – and the same has occurred in various other municipal pools.

The town hall asked for ‘understanding’ while the pool is shut and called for people to ‘have respect for the facility for the benefit of everyone’.

The municipal pool is set to reopen on Wednesday at 10.00, said the spokesperson.