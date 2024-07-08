Villajoyosa’s ‘silent and austere landscape’

The exhibition Poética del silencio (poetry of silence) by the catalan artist Daniel Aixelà is taking place at the Espai d’Art Contemporani La Barbera in Villajoyosa until September 21.

Featuring a total of 15 pieces created in 2019 and 2020, the display is a collection of works that recreate ‘the silent and austere landscape of Villajoyosa’ that has inspired the artist for many years.

Daniel Aixelà prints with Chinese ink on ukiyo-e paper, and chooses as his subject matter various types of vegetation, such as hemp and esparto grass, found in the municipality’s natural environment. Thereby turning a visit to the exhibition ‘into a walk through Villajoyosa’s mountainous areas’.