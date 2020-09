Torrevieja town hall has presented its ‘participative budget’ project for 2021.

Residents can submit their proposals for next year’s council spending plan until Sunday, October 4.

Councillor for the treasury Domingo Paredes stated that there will be no cap on how much the town hall can plough into the citizens’ initiative.

