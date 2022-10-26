Fighting for the rights of the homeless

A campaign to raise awareness about the lack of social protection for homeless people has been launched by the Catholic church charity, Cáritas.

Last year, Cáritas in the diocese of Orihuela-Alicante attended to 1,362 homeless people in the province at its shelters/placement centres and housing.

The charity has four shelters, in Alicante, Elche, Petrer and Orihuela, and 16 homes, in Guardamar, Petrer, Elche and Alicante, as well as teams out on the streets in Calpe, Benidorm, Villajoyosa, Alicante and Elche.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News