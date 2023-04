Easter ‘surpassed expectations’ with last minute bookings pushing occupancy figures in tourist accommodation above 85% in the Valencia region.

And some destinations were almost full – with Altea at 96% of total capacity, Benicássim with 95%, Alicante city (92%) and Valencia city (91.5%), according to data supplied by hoteliers’ association Hosbec.

The results have been ‘very positive for the hotel sector, and tourism accommodation and destinations’.

