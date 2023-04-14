Seeing red over roadworks

I refer to the article on page 7 of this week’s edition, regarding roadworks problems in Jávea.

Unfortunately, I was in the that same traffic madness myself and contacted the local council afterwards.

They advised that the Cta Jesus Pobre is actually owned by the Alicante provincial government and they had sprung the roadworks on the town, without forewarning the town council and so no time was available to put up warning signs and diversions. It was utter chaos.

I’m sure the fact that the town council is PSOE and Alicante provincial government is PP and there are elections coming up was just a coincidence.

Kind regards,
John Price

