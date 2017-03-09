GUARDIA Civil have arrested two Romanian women (age 28 and 38) as they were about to ‘cuddle’-rob an elderly expat couple in La Senieta area of Moraira.
The two women has befriended the couple, but a Guardia Civil patrol spotted them putting their hand inside their car to open it – presumably to steal bags inside.
‘Cuddle thieves’ caught
Catch them – Deport Them…………………….no soft touch please
It’s happening all the while in Benidorm. Nobody seems to do anything to deter it. Police,hotel staff, bar owners, all seem to turn a blind eye to it. Scarey place to visit now. Just back from a week there.Saw it happen, also heard what other holiday makers had seen or had been put through…. I will never visit there again, and will advise others not to bother either.